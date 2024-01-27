Create New Account
IS A SPIKE IN MATERNAL MORTALITY CONNECTED TO THE CDC
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Jan 26, 2024


Hidden among the surging excess deaths during the COVID response is a massive spike in maternal mortality. It coincides with the CDC’s official push to target pregnant women with the then-experimental mRNA shot. We explore the data points and possible mechanisms.


#MaternalMortality #CDC #mRNA


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v49hzhl-is-a-spike-in-maternal-mortality-connected-to-the-cdc.html

