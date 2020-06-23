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Tripping Rain - "Indian Desert" - Music Video
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16 views • June 23, 2020
Psychedelic acid rock music video from Tripping Rain
Download the song here: https://trippingrain.bandcamp.com/track/indian-desert
Look for Tripping Rain music on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/38EupwIHcgAPAlBgPr5IAV
Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/1251853443
Evan MacAdams - singer
Troy Reif - guitar
Nick Romano - bass
Bob Taylor - drums
Steve Hordis - congas
Download the song here: https://trippingrain.bandcamp.com/track/indian-desert
Look for Tripping Rain music on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/38EupwIHcgAPAlBgPr5IAV
Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/1251853443
Evan MacAdams - singer
Troy Reif - guitar
Nick Romano - bass
Bob Taylor - drums
Steve Hordis - congas
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