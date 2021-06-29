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DEFUND (AND PROSECUTE) THE NSA
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40 views • June 29, 2021
"...If the NSA was deployed against Tucker Carlson, this is not a sign of strength for the Bad Guys. It’s another sign of desperation – desperation because they know that the masses are awakening and their time is short. They know that with each passing day more people are realizing that the U.S.S.A. and its NSA constructs are rank evil – evil that must be dealt with, and dealt with seriously, for the sake of truth, justice, and what used to be the American way."
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Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
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