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As Iranians Protestors Are Being KILLED, Leftists Demand HATE Speech Laws; Freedom is Oxygen + Life
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15 views • January 04, 2021
While Iranians Are Being Killed for Protesting; Leftists want Hate Speech Laws.. The fact is, in order for Americans to appreciate the freedom they have, they need to learn what is like to live without it
#NancyPelosi Trends After Speaker Says Iran Protests Against Regime Are 'Largely Students'
#FakeNews #Iran #braveheart
for the full video and report on what happened in Myanmar- http://www.richtrek.com/2012/09/freedom-arrives-in-mynamar-literally.html
for the Syrian adventure, the first entry--
http://www.richtrek.com/2010/10/matrix-of-syria.html
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#NancyPelosi Trends After Speaker Says Iran Protests Against Regime Are 'Largely Students'
#FakeNews #Iran #braveheart
for the full video and report on what happened in Myanmar- http://www.richtrek.com/2012/09/freedom-arrives-in-mynamar-literally.html
for the Syrian adventure, the first entry--
http://www.richtrek.com/2010/10/matrix-of-syria.html
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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