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The Evisceration of Romney, The FUTURE Of The GOP: Breaking On The Daily #70
KelKidman
KelKidman
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203 views • February 15, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/iTkw2
https://archive.vn/3czv9
https://archive.vn/fo5up
https://archive.vn/YL2fv
https://archive.vn/xfqip

Timestamps:
0:00 The aftermath of impeachment
8:56 Utah passes concealed carry without a permit law
12:03 New Zealand goes into lockdown over 3 cases
14:29 Lindsey Graham says Trump wants to change GOP from inside
20:52 Outro



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#Impeachment #Romney #Covid-19





For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsrantconservativerepublicansmediagopstatelindsey grahamimpeachmentestablishmentcommentarylibertarianutahconvictionromneybreaking on the dailyfedaralism
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