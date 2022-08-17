Revolution of The Mind with Patrick Henningsen and Jason Liosatos

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My talk with Patrick Henningsen on his Sunday Wire Show 21st Century WirePatrick's show and website 21st Century Wire https://21stcenturywire.comJason's book https://jasonliosatos.com/
Order Root Clean Slate detox here https://therootbrands.com/jason.liosatos
Become a Patron of Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
New Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/