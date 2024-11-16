Russian Ka-52 helicopter intercepts a UKR UAV near Kazan - attempts with cannon, then air-to-air missile success

Footage has surfaced online showing the use of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter to intercept a Ukrainian UAV near Kazan. At first, the helicopter crew unsuccessfully tries to shoot down the drone with its cannon, but ultimately uses an air-to-air missile to destroy the target.

The video demonstrates several points. On one hand, it is further evidence that helicopters can be used to counter drone attacks, provided they have the proper organization and equipment.

At the same time, the recording illustrates the challenges in engaging drones. As we wrote a year ago (https://t.me/rybar/51414), not every aircraft type is suitable for this role - Mi-24 and Mi-8 with outdated avionics are less effective than Mi-28 and Ka-52. However, the number of the latter is limited, and they are needed at the front.

In any case, we can observe an active search for means to counter UAV attacks on rear areas, from mobile fire teams and protective metal screens at refineries to interceptor drones. It cannot be ruled out that specialized light aviation will soon appear as well.

#Russia #Tatarstan #Ukraine

