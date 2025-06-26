BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Covid crazyness understood with the light of planet seeding and evolutionnary theory.
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
28 views • 14 hours ago

Advanced human-like species seeds planets by landing on early forming worlds, drinking a auto replicating snake vennom, suiciding, and releasing viruses into the primordial soup. Thus beginning the first step of life. Now you understand the predominance viruses and snake venom in biological science.


" The hallmark of a healthy mind is the ability to face difficult realities."

Dane Wigington


The demonic jewbank system is a cancer.  It is distorting reality, disconnecting people from nature, and causing devolution to the great perilous venus syndrome we see before us. Unless it is undone, like a cancer, it will force us all to ruin.  The great sadness is to see the earth tolerate it at all. 


