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Your Life and Cancer Conference 2022 | Dr Jeanne Drisko + Robert Verkerk PhD
Alliance for Natural Health
Alliance for Natural Health
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25 views • February 16, 2022
How Vitamin C Can Support Traditional Cancer Treatments

Discover how intravenous vitamin C therapy can work alongside other treatments, such as chemotherapy and chelation therapy and why it shows such promise in cancer care.  Prof Drisko will explain the difference between the effects of oral and intravenous Vitamin C, how intravenous vitamin C works as a treatment of pancreatic cancer and blood cancer among others and how intravenous vitamin C has worked in tandem with chemotherapy.  She tells her own story of discovering vitamin C therapy to meet her own health struggles and of being so impressed by its efficacy that she has since spent years studying its effects on viruses and cancer.

Prof Jeanne Drisko is professor emeritus at the University of Kansas Medical Center where she has spent years researching the effects of intravenous vitamin C on cancer.  Expert Host: Robert Verkerk PhD, Scientific director and founder of the Alliance for Natural Health International.
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healthsciencemedicinevitamin c
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