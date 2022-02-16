© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your Life and Cancer Conference 2022 | Dr Jeanne Drisko + Robert Verkerk PhD
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • February 16, 2022
How Vitamin C Can Support Traditional Cancer Treatments
Discover how intravenous vitamin C therapy can work alongside other treatments, such as chemotherapy and chelation therapy and why it shows such promise in cancer care. Prof Drisko will explain the difference between the effects of oral and intravenous Vitamin C, how intravenous vitamin C works as a treatment of pancreatic cancer and blood cancer among others and how intravenous vitamin C has worked in tandem with chemotherapy. She tells her own story of discovering vitamin C therapy to meet her own health struggles and of being so impressed by its efficacy that she has since spent years studying its effects on viruses and cancer.
Prof Jeanne Drisko is professor emeritus at the University of Kansas Medical Center where she has spent years researching the effects of intravenous vitamin C on cancer. Expert Host: Robert Verkerk PhD, Scientific director and founder of the Alliance for Natural Health International.
Discover how intravenous vitamin C therapy can work alongside other treatments, such as chemotherapy and chelation therapy and why it shows such promise in cancer care. Prof Drisko will explain the difference between the effects of oral and intravenous Vitamin C, how intravenous vitamin C works as a treatment of pancreatic cancer and blood cancer among others and how intravenous vitamin C has worked in tandem with chemotherapy. She tells her own story of discovering vitamin C therapy to meet her own health struggles and of being so impressed by its efficacy that she has since spent years studying its effects on viruses and cancer.
Prof Jeanne Drisko is professor emeritus at the University of Kansas Medical Center where she has spent years researching the effects of intravenous vitamin C on cancer. Expert Host: Robert Verkerk PhD, Scientific director and founder of the Alliance for Natural Health International.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.