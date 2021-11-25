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Ken Erickson, PhD: No vaccine for my kids
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40 views • November 25, 2021
Jamestown chiropractor Kenneth Erikson, PhD, presents a forth analysis presented at monthly meetings of the Southern Tier Tea Party Patriots (Jamestown, NY) on the statistical legerdemain used by the pharmaceutical and medical industry to induce the public -- and the health industry itself - to go along with mask and vaccine (so-called) mandates.
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