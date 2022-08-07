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DC Child Genocide Bill: Consent for Vaccinations of Minors Emergency Amendment Act of 2022
You Can't Handle the Truth
You Can't Handle the Truth
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57 views • August 07, 2022

You won't believe what Washington, DC is doing to parents and children. After losing in court with the help of the lawyers from Children's Health Defense who got an injunction against their previous law, Minor Consent for Vaccination Law of 2020 (allowed 11-year olds to provide their own consent to be injected), DC has gone further.

Against the DC Federal Court Mandate, they've enacted new legislation that now bypasses any consent. "Providers" meaning anyone who is "authorized" to give a child an injection can do so as long as they attempted to get consent from a parent. An effort to reach a parent is now considered consent.

Children are getting myocarditis and pericarditis from these harmful injections falsely classified as vaccines. This can be viewed as an intentional act of genocide against children in Washington, DC.

The only person with enough sense and courage to fight against this was Trayon White.


Keywords
vaccinationgenocidechild murdermyocarditispericarditisdc city councilgenocide bill
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