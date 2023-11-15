Create New Account
Trudeau chased out of a restaurant.
Fritjof Persson
George Bush Senior:

-“If they knew what we have done,

they would chase us down the street”

That people like Trudeau can walk

around in the open is a proof that

there are no terrorists other than

CIA, Mossad and MI5.

https://t.co/GnGG2tczQN

canadatrudeaudemocracy

