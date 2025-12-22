© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Different Religion
- The religion that passes for Christianity is hostile to Jesus Christ and Holy Scripture.
- The Jews are not just going to walk away from power and control just because the Law or Constitution are on our side.
- Sell a cloak and buy a sword.
- Stop worrying about the names they call you.
- The God of the Prophets worshipped, saw, heard, and obeyed Jesus Christ
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com
