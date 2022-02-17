Convoy Update: Ottawa Politics in Chaos - Police Board Chair Get's Fired After Chief Sloly Resigns and Council Wants Mayor Watson's Head

It was a wild night in Ottawa civic politics last night as the city council asked Mayor Jim Watson to resign, despite the fact he has already said that he is not running for mayor again. On top of that the council also asked Police Board Chair Diane Deans to resign and she fought back, like the bitch she is and eventually she did resign her position and she had aspirations to run for mayor this upcoming November in the Municipal elections. Last night in Ottawa they also moved in with steel fencing and started to erect the fencing around the perimiter of the truckers and the CBC also announced today that several bus loads of police were brought in and they have secured some tow trucks to haul out the trucks.Related link:Please follow me on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GettrGlobalAgenda on GabBD007Marky on TwitterTikTokMy new YouTube ChannelA Dose of Canadian TruthGlobalAgenda on BitChuteGlobalAgenda on BrighteonGlobal Agenda on RumbleGlobal Agenda on OdyseeGlobal Agenda on Flote