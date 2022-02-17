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Convoy Update: Ottawa Politics in Chaos - Police Board Chair Get's Fired After Chief Sloly Resigns and Council Wants Mayor Watson's Head
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110 views • February 17, 2022
It was a wild night in Ottawa civic politics last night as the city council asked Mayor Jim Watson to resign, despite the fact he has already said that he is not running for mayor again. On top of that the council also asked Police Board Chair Diane Deans to resign and she fought back, like the bitch she is and eventually she did resign her position and she had aspirations to run for mayor this upcoming November in the Municipal elections. Last night in Ottawa they also moved in with steel fencing and started to erect the fencing around the perimiter of the truckers and the CBC also announced today that several bus loads of police were brought in and they have secured some tow trucks to haul out the trucks.
Related link:
https://beforeitsnews.com/blogging-citizen-journalism/2022/02/feb-17-live-from-ottawa-viva-on-the-street-2651060.html
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Related link:
https://beforeitsnews.com/blogging-citizen-journalism/2022/02/feb-17-live-from-ottawa-viva-on-the-street-2651060.html
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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