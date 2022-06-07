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The Powerless President
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69 views • June 07, 2022
Blame Anyone But Me!
* [Bidan] is officially done.
* He just can’t seem to do anything.
* Everything sucks, but there is nothing the [p]resident can do about it?
* America has problems — and we need solutions.
* Joe is clearly not the guy for that.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307389837112
* [Bidan] is officially done.
* He just can’t seem to do anything.
* Everything sucks, but there is nothing the [p]resident can do about it?
* America has problems — and we need solutions.
* Joe is clearly not the guy for that.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307389837112
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