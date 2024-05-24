Russia, War, Stock Up & Earthquakes 05/24/2024

Today we see that Russia launches counter-satellite weapon into Space. This is a proven threat to U.S. Surveillance. In other news, British Government are telling their citizens to “Stock up on Three Days Food”, and finally, Pastor Stan takes a look at California. This state has been bombarded by more than a 1000 Earthquakes in the last 7 days.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.