AMERICA ON THE EDGE OF ETERNITY - BOLDLY GOING WHERE IT'S NEVER GONE BEFORE
The Appearance
AMERICA'S MOST DANGEROUS TIME IN ITS HISTORY

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-homeland-chair-green-warn-most-dangerous-times-history-during-threat-hearing


U.S. CREDIT RATING OUTLOOK IS NEGATIVE

https://fortune.com/2023/11/10/moodys-lowers-us-credit-rating-outlook-to-negative/


U.S. DEBT FORECAST HAS SHOCKED TRADERS AND BANKERS

https://www.sott.net/article/485936-Horseman-of-the-economic-apocalypse-Fridays-US-debt-forecast-has-shocked-traders-and-bankers


IMPACT OF TRUCKING RECESSION ON AMERICANS

https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/expert-details-the-impacts-the-great-trucking-recession-will-have-on-americans


AMERICANS' OUTLOOK ON ECONOMY: 47% WILL WORSEN, 33% IN GOOD SHAPE

https://www.newsweek.com/47-percent-americans-expect-economy-worsen-33-percent-think-its-good-shape-1644647


GA JUDGE ALLOWS CHALLENGE OF DOMINION VOTING MACINES TO CONTINUE


1-https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2023-08-21/global-economy-latest-why-brics-nations-are-challenging-the-west


2-https://www.westernjournal.com/georgia-judge-allows-challenge-dominion-voting-machines-continue/


ITALY BANS BILL GATES' LAB-GROWN MEAT

https://www.eutimes.net/2023/11/italy-bans-bill-gates-lab-grown-fake-meat-due-to-serious-health-concerns/


DEADLY COVID-STYLE PLANDEMIC COULD START IN U.S.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2023/07/22/deadly-covid-style-pandemic-could-easily-start-in-us-report-finds/70442786007/


TYSON JUMPING ON THE 'EAT THEM BUGS!' BANDWAGON

https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/20/business/tyson-insect-ingredients/index.html


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected] * [email protected]


current eventsbiblechristianityprophecycommentarybugsdesantisperezend time news reportaugustous dangerdollar tankingtrucking recessionlab meats

