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Hand Sanitisers Can Kill You
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112 views • August 20, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why and how hand sanitisers are dangerous and possibly lethal. In his unique way, he also discusses masks, social distancing and track and trace systems.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button and see top of page).
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share these videos./ 9jul2020
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button and see top of page).
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share these videos./ 9jul2020
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