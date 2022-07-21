Gene Trowbridge Shares What You Need To Know Syndicating Real Estate Deals

20 views • July 21, 2022

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It's a Whole New Business, Fourth Editon: The how-to bible of syndicated investment real estate

My guest in this episode is Gene Trowbridge from Trowbridge Law Group.

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