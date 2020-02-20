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Why in the World are They Spraying Documentary HD
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48 views • February 20, 2020
Dall'uscita del rivoluzionario documentario “What in the World are They Spraying?”, Milioni di persone si sono svegliate con gli effetti dannosi dei programmi di scie chimiche / geoingegneria. Di conseguenza, si stanno formando movimenti in tutto il mondo per affrontare questi crimini. Mentre molti che in precedenza non erano a conoscenza di questi programmi ora stanno prendendo provvedimenti, ora la domanda che spesso viene posta è "Perché" sta accadendo questo. Michael J. Murphy, creatore e coproduttore di "What in the World is They Spraying?" in associazione con Barry Kolsky hanno prodotto "Perché nel mondo stanno spruzzando?" che risponderà a questa domanda. "Perché nel mondo stanno spruzzando?" è un documentario investigativo su una delle tante agende associate ai programmi di scie chimiche / geoingegneria, "controllo meteorologico".
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