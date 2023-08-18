The Fall of America will start with an Internal Revolution 08/18/2023

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Today Pastor Stan
speaks from the heart. We know Dumitru Duduman were given a warning by Angel
Gabriel that the Fall of America will start with an Internal Revolution. Today
we take a look at Events to watch that can trigger this Internal Revolution. In
other news, Nuclear War is imminent with North Korea. Korea is blaming the U.S.
of increasing its military presence in the region of Moscow by deploying
nuclear-capable aircraft and a submarine to the area.
00:00 - Introduction
03:13 - Donald Trump
07:48 - Events to Watch For
09:43 - Interesting Events
14:26 - Started by the Communists
16:31 - Nuclear War with N. Korea is Imminent
24:26 - Charlie Ward
28:26 - Joseph’s Kitchen
30:05 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
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