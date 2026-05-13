🇺🇸🛥 US stealth nuclear submarine spotted in Gibraltar waters after Trump’s fresh Iran warning



♦️ Following Donald Trump’s rejection of Iran’s ceasefire proposals as “totally unacceptable,” a stealthy US nuclear submarine was reported passing through the Strait of Gibraltar - the world’s vital strategic chokepoint - apparently toward the Middle East under heightened security.



♦️ Tehran insisted its proposal, delivered through Pakistani mediators demanding sanctions relief, included an end to the blockade of Iranian ports, and a halt to regional hostilities, and was reasonable and generous.



♦️ Ohio-class submarines - one of the US Navy’s biggest subs - can carry massive Tomahawk strike payloads capable of hitting targets deep inside Iran from stealth positions in the Mediterranean.



♦️ With diplomacy stalling and strategic assets quietly moving into position, is the region entering a new phase of escalation?

Source @Geopolitics Prime

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