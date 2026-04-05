Alex Jones Full Show 5/4/26 w Michael Yon -Strait Of Hormuz

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MONDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Iran Claims Two Missiles Successfully Struck US War Ship In Strait Of Hormuz Hours After Trump Ordered US Ships To Enter! Meanwhile, Iran Fires More Missiles At Dubai As War Explodes Into High Gear! PLUS, Bill Gates Has Been Caught Funding Research Directly Linked To GMO-Modified Lone Star Ticks That Cause A Meat Allergy That Kills Anyone Who Eats Beef After Being Bitten! FINALLY, Former Green Beret & Geopolitical Expert Michael Yon Breaks Critical Intel On Latest Iran War Developments, Trump Admin & More On The Alex Jones Show! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 5/4/26