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The NYPD have begun ARRESTING THE VACCINE FREE.
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581 views • December 31, 2021
The NYPD have begun ARRESTING THE VACCINE FREE.
The NYPD are now just vaccine enforcers for Big Pharma.
Escape from New York is no longer a movie.
This tyranny needs to stop!
The NYPD are now just vaccine enforcers for Big Pharma.
Escape from New York is no longer a movie.
This tyranny needs to stop!
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