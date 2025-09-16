PANAMA'S ALIEN DISCOVERY GOES VIRAL 👽 AFTER TENTACLES START MOVING ON CAMERA [NEXT NEWS NETWORK]

Thanks to Western Star Resources for sponsoring today’s video. You can get their latest presentation here on their website:

The universe is speaking, and what it's saying defies every scientific paradigm. This mind-blowing RAW FEED segment with Gary Franchi exposes viral UFO phenomena that has millions questioning reality itself—from a Panama meteorite growing tentacles to orbs responding to Christ's name.





The Panama incident dominated social media. TikTok user @KinPanama documented a meteorite crash on August 29th that appeared to burn leaves on contact, then progressively grew black, writhing tentacles. The footage went mega-viral with viewers convinced they were witnessing alien life emerge. But investigators now claim it's polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) with hexane creating "swelling-induced snapping motion"—essentially a hoax for entertainment. The creator added "for entertainment" to his bio after millions viewed it.





But other phenomena can't be dismissed so easily. At Lake Havasu, Arizona, crystal-clear UFO footage captured a metallic disc holding position at 3,000 feet. A commercial jet passed nearby for scale comparison. The witness exclaimed: "Nobody's going to believe this except I got it on film!" No community notes debunked this after 40,000 views.





Most shocking: a woman speaking to an orb that appeared to respond to spiritual invocation. "Jesus loves me," she said, and the orb pulsed dramatically. "Oh, you know Jesus!" she exclaimed as it continued responding. Community notes claim it's "circle of confusion" lens aberration, but the timing seems too precise for coincidence.





Another disturbing incident: a man aimed a green laser at a UAP, and multiple craft appeared in response. "Backup" arrived within seconds, suggesting coordinated behavior. One witness claims over 100 UAP sightings, stating they're "everywhere and coordinating."





Another disturbing incident: a man aimed a green laser at a UAP, and multiple craft appeared in response. "Backup" arrived within seconds, suggesting coordinated behavior. One witness claims over 100 UAP sightings, stating they're "everywhere and coordinating."





Joe Rogan admitted on his podcast: "No one tells me anything. I can have on UFO people, I can have on comedians. There's no feedback." He confirmed total information blackout regarding UFO disclosure, even at his level of influence.





This surge coincides with NASA announcing signs of bacterial life on Mars and Congress holding UAP hearings where credible witnesses testified the government is hiding evidence of intelligent life. The timing seems beyond coincidental.





While the Panama tentacle meteorite appears debunked as a chemistry trick, the other phenomena remain unexplained. Why do orbs respond to Christ's name? Why does pointing lasers at UAPs trigger rapid reinforcement? Why the sudden transparency about Mars life while UFO sightings explode globally?





Whether biblical prophecy, cosmic deception, or mass hysteria, something unprecedented is occurring. The government admits more than ever while still hiding crucial truths. As politics rage below, something stirs above. The question isn't if they're real—it's what they want.





