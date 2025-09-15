Muhammad Ali's ex-wife, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, Endorses Richway's Biomat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOTE: this video is NOT in FDA-compliance and will soon be removed so enjoy if you're the lucky few who get to see this! Original title: 2015 Ms. Dria Show Interview with RichwayAndFujiBio.com Biomat distributor, Danny Tseng, and former wife of boxer, Muhammad Ali, Khalilah Camacho-Ali. Brought to you by Richway distributor, https:/Bio-mats.com/danny & https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng/
Learn more about the genuine amethyst crystal/far-infrared/negative-ion Biomat FDA-registered medical device to achieve your wellness (AND financial) goal$ and/or overcome any health challenges by visiting: https://Linktr.ee/Biomat
Learn all about thermotherapy/hyperthermia & view a couple clinical studies at https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer
To order a brand-new copy of a softcover book about thermotherapy/hyperthermia for those with cancer or immune systems issues -- that's NO longer being printed by the publisher -- titled, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees," for USD$500 (for my time), leave me a VM at my voice only #s below (also have a copy in Spanish & Chinese):
1+786.441.2727
cell: 1+305.297.9360 (but I never text)
Toll-free/fax: 1+800.250.8975
Skype: ajnj08 (2 numbers)
[email protected] (PRIMARY
If you email me, be sure to leave me a VM w/ the date & approx. time of your email since I don't check emails regularly.
Or, just send the USD$500 for each copy (includes worldwide Priority mail shipping) via any of the below 3 methods:
1.PayPal to: PayPal.me/DannyZen (should redirect to:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/DannyZen
2. https://cash.app/$onehouseoffthegrid
3. snail-mail a paper check made out to:
Danny Tseng
7081 Environ Blvd
Apt 639
Lauderhill FL 33319
Be sure to TRIPLE-check your shipping address to avoid delays.
$$$$ To learn how to possibly earn PASSIVE and/or RESIDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP by becoming a global Richway distributor, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway
tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithRichway
To see if the Biomat and/or Richway's other wellness tools would be a great fit for you, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation
To view a scientific paper titled, "Thermotherapy & Vibroacoustic Therapy in Preventing & Possibly Reversing Dementia & Alzheimer’s," visit: tinyurl.com/BioAcousticMatDementiaStudy (full link:
drive.google.com/file/d/1SRH4ISKtoVOSJTT6hQJ4A8VX6JnlKm_P/view?usp=sharing
Learn more at: