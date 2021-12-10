BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Health & Freedom Conference Dallas, TX | December 9
Freedom Patriot Network
Freedom Patriot Network
18 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
160 views • December 10, 2021
Join Freedom Patriot Network on Telegram @ https://t.me/joinchat/q3W_OmwYIB5iMzIx

10 AM - 5PM - CDT
Health & Freedom Conference Dallas, TX | December 9
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Dallas, TX
12-9-2021
#healthfreedom #patriot #clayclark

9:35 AM - Countdown Introduction Video Played

10:00 AM - Singing of the National Anthem by Aiyah Kelley

10:05 AM - 10:10 AM - Amanda Grace / Dave Scarlett

10:10 AM - 10:20 - Killing the Spirit of Fear
Dr. Stella Immanuel
Dr. Richard Bartlett
Featuring Richard and Brenda
Richard and Brenda Jones
Daniel and Anita Cobarubio

10:20 AM - 10:45 - Pastor Dave Scarlett

10:45 AM - 11:00 AM - Mikki Willis

11:00 AM - 11:15 AM - Anna Khait

11:15 AM - 11:30 AM - Matt Thayer & Joy Thayer

11:30 AM - 11:45 AM - Pastor Todd Coconato

11:45 AM - 12:00 AM - Vanessa Clark

12:00 PM - 12:15 PM - Senator Wendy Rogers

12:15 PM - 12:30 PM - Doug Billings

12:30 PM - 12:45 PM - Gene Ho

12:45 PM - 1:00 PM - Nurse Dani

1:00 PM - 1:15 PM - Ian Smith

1:15 PM - 1:30 PM - Vidar Ligar

1:30 PM - 1:45 PM - Iowa Mama Bears | Emily Peterson & Kimberly Reicks

1:45 PM - 2:00 PM - Amanda Grace and Dave Scarlett

2:00 PM - 2:15 PM - Kimberly Fletcher .

2:15 PM - 2:30 PM - Seth Holehouse

2:30 PM - 2:45 PM - John Guandolo

2:45 PM - 3:00 PM - John Chambers

3:00 PM - 3:15 PM - Heidi St. John

3:15 PM - 3:30 PM - Ann Vandersteel

3:30 PM - 3:45 PM - Jason Cisneros

3:45 PM - 4:00 PM - Bill Cook

4:00 PM - 4:20 PM - Doctor Vladimir Zelenko

4:20 PM - 4:35 PM - Dr. Stella Immanuel

4:35 PM - 4:45 PM -
Biography - Aaron Antis - The operator of the largest home building company in Oklahoma - www.ShawHomes.com
Biography - Ryan Wimpey - The founder / owner of TipTopK9.com
Biography - Whitney Finch - The founder / owner of EliteTrainingTulsa.com
Learn More At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

4:45 PM - 5:00 PM - Mike Miller

5:00 PM - 5:15 - Doctor Mark Sherwood

5:15 PM - 5:45 PM - Jim Breuer
Keywords
health freedomfreedomclay clarkreawaken america tour
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country&#8217;s Medicare Portal

Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country’s Medicare Portal

Edison Reed
Pfizer Grants to Nonprofits Preceded Massachusetts Vaccine Exemption Lobbying Letter

Pfizer Grants to Nonprofits Preceded Massachusetts Vaccine Exemption Lobbying Letter

Chase Codewell
Study Shows &#8220;Ubiquitous&#8221; Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer 

Study Shows “Ubiquitous” Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer 

Iva Greene
Beet Juice, Hibiscus Tea May Support Lower Blood Pressure, Dietitians Say

Beet Juice, Hibiscus Tea May Support Lower Blood Pressure, Dietitians Say

Petra Stone
Watercress Trial Reports Increases in Detoxification Byproducts

Watercress Trial Reports Increases in Detoxification Byproducts

Coco Somers
Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy