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Health & Freedom Conference Dallas, TX | December 9
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160 views • December 10, 2021
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10 AM - 5PM - CDT
Health & Freedom Conference Dallas, TX | December 9
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Dallas, TX
12-9-2021
#healthfreedom #patriot #clayclark
9:35 AM - Countdown Introduction Video Played
10:00 AM - Singing of the National Anthem by Aiyah Kelley
10:05 AM - 10:10 AM - Amanda Grace / Dave Scarlett
10:10 AM - 10:20 - Killing the Spirit of Fear
Dr. Stella Immanuel
Dr. Richard Bartlett
Featuring Richard and Brenda
Richard and Brenda Jones
Daniel and Anita Cobarubio
10:20 AM - 10:45 - Pastor Dave Scarlett
10:45 AM - 11:00 AM - Mikki Willis
11:00 AM - 11:15 AM - Anna Khait
11:15 AM - 11:30 AM - Matt Thayer & Joy Thayer
11:30 AM - 11:45 AM - Pastor Todd Coconato
11:45 AM - 12:00 AM - Vanessa Clark
12:00 PM - 12:15 PM - Senator Wendy Rogers
12:15 PM - 12:30 PM - Doug Billings
12:30 PM - 12:45 PM - Gene Ho
12:45 PM - 1:00 PM - Nurse Dani
1:00 PM - 1:15 PM - Ian Smith
1:15 PM - 1:30 PM - Vidar Ligar
1:30 PM - 1:45 PM - Iowa Mama Bears | Emily Peterson & Kimberly Reicks
1:45 PM - 2:00 PM - Amanda Grace and Dave Scarlett
2:00 PM - 2:15 PM - Kimberly Fletcher .
2:15 PM - 2:30 PM - Seth Holehouse
2:30 PM - 2:45 PM - John Guandolo
2:45 PM - 3:00 PM - John Chambers
3:00 PM - 3:15 PM - Heidi St. John
3:15 PM - 3:30 PM - Ann Vandersteel
3:30 PM - 3:45 PM - Jason Cisneros
3:45 PM - 4:00 PM - Bill Cook
4:00 PM - 4:20 PM - Doctor Vladimir Zelenko
4:20 PM - 4:35 PM - Dr. Stella Immanuel
4:35 PM - 4:45 PM -
Biography - Aaron Antis - The operator of the largest home building company in Oklahoma - www.ShawHomes.com
Biography - Ryan Wimpey - The founder / owner of TipTopK9.com
Biography - Whitney Finch - The founder / owner of EliteTrainingTulsa.com
Learn More At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
4:45 PM - 5:00 PM - Mike Miller
5:00 PM - 5:15 - Doctor Mark Sherwood
5:15 PM - 5:45 PM - Jim Breuer
10 AM - 5PM - CDT
Health & Freedom Conference Dallas, TX | December 9
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Dallas, TX
12-9-2021
#healthfreedom #patriot #clayclark
9:35 AM - Countdown Introduction Video Played
10:00 AM - Singing of the National Anthem by Aiyah Kelley
10:05 AM - 10:10 AM - Amanda Grace / Dave Scarlett
10:10 AM - 10:20 - Killing the Spirit of Fear
Dr. Stella Immanuel
Dr. Richard Bartlett
Featuring Richard and Brenda
Richard and Brenda Jones
Daniel and Anita Cobarubio
10:20 AM - 10:45 - Pastor Dave Scarlett
10:45 AM - 11:00 AM - Mikki Willis
11:00 AM - 11:15 AM - Anna Khait
11:15 AM - 11:30 AM - Matt Thayer & Joy Thayer
11:30 AM - 11:45 AM - Pastor Todd Coconato
11:45 AM - 12:00 AM - Vanessa Clark
12:00 PM - 12:15 PM - Senator Wendy Rogers
12:15 PM - 12:30 PM - Doug Billings
12:30 PM - 12:45 PM - Gene Ho
12:45 PM - 1:00 PM - Nurse Dani
1:00 PM - 1:15 PM - Ian Smith
1:15 PM - 1:30 PM - Vidar Ligar
1:30 PM - 1:45 PM - Iowa Mama Bears | Emily Peterson & Kimberly Reicks
1:45 PM - 2:00 PM - Amanda Grace and Dave Scarlett
2:00 PM - 2:15 PM - Kimberly Fletcher .
2:15 PM - 2:30 PM - Seth Holehouse
2:30 PM - 2:45 PM - John Guandolo
2:45 PM - 3:00 PM - John Chambers
3:00 PM - 3:15 PM - Heidi St. John
3:15 PM - 3:30 PM - Ann Vandersteel
3:30 PM - 3:45 PM - Jason Cisneros
3:45 PM - 4:00 PM - Bill Cook
4:00 PM - 4:20 PM - Doctor Vladimir Zelenko
4:20 PM - 4:35 PM - Dr. Stella Immanuel
4:35 PM - 4:45 PM -
Biography - Aaron Antis - The operator of the largest home building company in Oklahoma - www.ShawHomes.com
Biography - Ryan Wimpey - The founder / owner of TipTopK9.com
Biography - Whitney Finch - The founder / owner of EliteTrainingTulsa.com
Learn More At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
4:45 PM - 5:00 PM - Mike Miller
5:00 PM - 5:15 - Doctor Mark Sherwood
5:15 PM - 5:45 PM - Jim Breuer
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