Help Others Increase Their Vitamin D3 Levels & Be Outside More = PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP for Yourself

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Things mentioned:
tinyurl.com/LightForDummies
tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight
tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp
OR
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
(commercial-use model also available)
To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code: DANNY
when checking-out at:
LumaNova.com
To get a larger discount on their lower priced items from Sleeping Bags and down, enter code: HowToDieOfNothing (not case-sensitive)
View a presentation at any of the below:
tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
tinyurl.com/95percentUVBvitaminDLight
tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
$$$ To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a free LumaNova affiliate on my T.E.A.M., fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova
Linktr.ee/VitamindDForDummies OR any of the below:
tinyurl.com/VitamindDForDummies
tinyurl.com/VitaminDForIdiots
tinyurl.com/VitaminD101
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition)
as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of the below:
tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop
tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
(not mentioned) Community solar "farms" in over 10 states via:
GreenSunshinePower.justviv.com
Since Americans & US-based businesses unnecessarily OVERspend $60 BILLION each & every year on their monthly, recurring bill$, learn more by watching videos at my:
youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney
tinyurl.com/SunriseBeforeScreenClub
tinyurl.com/NakedUnderTheSunAtNoonClub
Since health is intricately tied to wealth -- & since the more financial re$ource$ that you have, the more choices you'll have in order to invest in the healthiest foods & beverages, tools, equipment, places to live in, etc. -- to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study any of the below: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching , & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission
FREE copy of "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED!" e-Guide at: tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow or tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
To learn all about the harms of invisible, man-made electromagnetic fields, visit: tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies or bit.ly/EMFforDummies
View more great, meaningful, life/health/$$$/time/planet/humanity-$aving videos on my other channels:
Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
hyoutube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
YouTube.com/DannyZen2 : my “HowToDieOfNothing.com” podcast
youtube.com/@FLenergyAndSun