Help Others Increase Their Vitamin D3 Levels & Be Outside More = PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP for Yourself
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
25 views • 1 day ago

Things mentioned:

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies

tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight


tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

(commercial-use model also available)

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code: DANNY

when checking-out at:

LumaNova.com

To get a larger discount on their lower priced items from Sleeping Bags and down, enter code: HowToDieOfNothing (not case-sensitive)


View a presentation at any of the below:

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBvitaminDLight

tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation


$$$ To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a free LumaNova affiliate on my T.E.A.M., fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova


Linktr.ee/VitamindDForDummies OR any of the below:

tinyurl.com/VitamindDForDummies

tinyurl.com/VitaminDForIdiots

tinyurl.com/VitaminD101


Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition)

as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of the below:

tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop

tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


(not mentioned) Community solar "farms" in over 10 states via:

GreenSunshinePower.justviv.com


Since Americans & US-based businesses unnecessarily OVERspend $60 BILLION each & every year on their monthly, recurring bill$, learn more by watching videos at my:

youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney


tinyurl.com/SunriseBeforeScreenClub

tinyurl.com/NakedUnderTheSunAtNoonClub


Since health is intricately tied to wealth -- & since the more financial re$ource$ that you have, the more choices you'll have in order to invest in the healthiest foods & beverages, tools, equipment, places to live in, etc. -- to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study any of the below: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching , & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission


FREE copy of "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED!" e-Guide at: tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow or tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep


To learn all about the harms of invisible, man-made electromagnetic fields, visit: tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies or bit.ly/EMFforDummies


View more great, meaningful, life/health/$$$/time/planet/humanity-$aving videos on my other channels:


Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5


hyoutube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


YouTube.com/DannyZen2 : my “HowToDieOfNothing.com” podcast


youtube.com/@FLenergyAndSun

Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
