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Coronavirus: Justin Trudeau tells UN conference that pandemic provided "opportunity for a reset" and mentions 2030 Agenda - Sep. 29, 2020
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90 views • November 16, 2020
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared as part of a United Nations video conference on Tuesday where he discussed Canada’s planned contribution to helping the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the global coronavirus pandemic hit, Trudeau said he and other leaders met to discuss the “fundamental gaps and inequities” both within and between our societies.
The “pandemic provided an opportunity for a reset,” and to “re-imagine economic systems,” Trudeau said.
The prime minister also said that Canada is committing $440 million towards the COVID-19 global access facility that will help develop and distribute vaccines. $220 will go towards helping low and middle income countries access vaccines.
And “even more” investment will go for humanitarian funding as they’re “building back better” towards the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.
Trudeau was also asked about the possibility of a contested U.S. election, responding that Canada would not interfere in anyway and would prepare for any outcome. However, he added that they would be ready to defend Canadian interests regardless who won.
Video courtesy of Global News Canada
Original video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2fp0Jeyjvw&;feature=youtu.be
As the global coronavirus pandemic hit, Trudeau said he and other leaders met to discuss the “fundamental gaps and inequities” both within and between our societies.
The “pandemic provided an opportunity for a reset,” and to “re-imagine economic systems,” Trudeau said.
The prime minister also said that Canada is committing $440 million towards the COVID-19 global access facility that will help develop and distribute vaccines. $220 will go towards helping low and middle income countries access vaccines.
And “even more” investment will go for humanitarian funding as they’re “building back better” towards the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.
Trudeau was also asked about the possibility of a contested U.S. election, responding that Canada would not interfere in anyway and would prepare for any outcome. However, he added that they would be ready to defend Canadian interests regardless who won.
Video courtesy of Global News Canada
Original video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2fp0Jeyjvw&;feature=youtu.be
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