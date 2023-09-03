Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Midnight Ride: Eris Goddess- To Create A New ORDER OUT OF CHAOS
channel image
Alex Hammer
4267 Subscribers
93 views
Published 15 hours ago

Join us live every Saturday night on NYSTV: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PSTDavid Carrico and Jon Pounders

The new variant is named Eris after the goddess of chaos, strife, and discord. In history Eris is credited with creating an environment for a new world order to rise called Rome. The Scottish Rite Freemasonic Lodge sports the modo "Order of of Chaos" on their emblematic heraldry. In this episode we will be exploring how it works and how the world fell into the grips of an ancient demon's practice.


Exclusive content can be found on https://www.nystv.org


Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV

#nystv


Midnight Ride Hats, Mugs and Books

https://trutherfit.com/

Tonight's sponsors:

Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com

Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints

Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases

Watts Leather: https://wattsleather.com/


Shared from and subscribe to:

Now You See TV

https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV


Keywords
bible prophecynystvancient historygogmidnight rideweird mysteriesthe dark princeancient genealogies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket