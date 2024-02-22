Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 22, 2024
Episode 2222 - Why are interest percentages so extremely high? -Clot shot-where is congress? -Antiquated technology and weapons /smoke and mirrors -Google gets called out on their AI systems -Media/music/books/theme parks, etc. a lot of these are exposing people with magic/witch craft/etc. -Greed has no bounds -Ultra pasteurized milk kills everything nutritious. Does ultra pasteurized milk cause learning. Plus much more! Must listen show.

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

