VE Day 80th Anniversary: A Nation Remembers in Silence | Churchill's Legacy Lives On

On the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, the UK pauses in solemn remembrance. A special service at Westminster Abbey brings together the King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales, and 78 surviving veterans to honor those who sacrificed everything for freedom.





Winston Churchill's 10-year-old great-great-grandson, Alexander Churchill, delivers a heartfelt message to young Britons: "Never forget our war heroes."





With tributes from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Defence Secretary John Healy, and stories from World War II veteran Joy Trew, this historic day is both a commemoration and a call to remember that freedom is never free.





