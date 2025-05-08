BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VE Day 80th Anniversary: A Nation Remembers in Silence | Churchill's Legacy Lives On
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 4 days ago

VE Day 80th Anniversary: A Nation Remembers in Silence | Churchill's Legacy Lives On

https://newsplusglobe.com/

https://youtu.be/odEzdCkbih8

On the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, the UK pauses in solemn remembrance. A special service at Westminster Abbey brings together the King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales, and 78 surviving veterans to honor those who sacrificed everything for freedom.


Winston Churchill's 10-year-old great-great-grandson, Alexander Churchill, delivers a heartfelt message to young Britons: "Never forget our war heroes."


With tributes from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Defence Secretary John Healy, and stories from World War II veteran Joy Trew, this historic day is both a commemoration and a call to remember that freedom is never free.


👉 Like, comment, and subscribe for more historical and current affairs coverage.


#VEDay #VEDay80 #Churchill #Remembrance #WorldWarTwo #BritishHistory #RoyalFamily #VEAnniversary #veday

Keywords
anniversarysir keir starmermilitary personnelriver thamesve day 80th anniversary80th anniversaryve day 80th anniversary live80th anniversary ve dayve day 80th anniversary flypastve day anniversarywwii anniversaryworld war ii anniversaryprince louis ve day anniversary80thanniversaryve day 8080 yearsve day liveve day paradeheathrow liveve day ceremonydid prince william serve in the militaryve day red arrowsve day livestream
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy