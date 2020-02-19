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Chemtrails: Fighting Back
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31 views • February 19, 2020
WE ENJOY LIFELONG LEARNING, NOT EASY SILLY STUFF (W.E.L.L.N.E.S.S.)
WELLNESS Project movies for kids and families are online only. On December 26, 2015 we released the online version of the movie "Chemtrails: Fighting Back" and you are invited to watch it together with the special young people you know. (Rated PG) I assembled this 97 minute video to help us all worldwide understand chemtrails and learn what we can do to get rid of them.
WELLNESS Project movies for kids and families are online only. On December 26, 2015 we released the online version of the movie "Chemtrails: Fighting Back" and you are invited to watch it together with the special young people you know. (Rated PG) I assembled this 97 minute video to help us all worldwide understand chemtrails and learn what we can do to get rid of them.
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