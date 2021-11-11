Posted 30April2020 KosherTorah School of Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok:

The Occult Today.

Rising demonic activity in our midst. New Age beliefs and their relationship to anti-Semitism.

The spirit of strife, and division, deception and lies is what the Kabbalah calls, “Amalek,” the enemy of God. Right now, we see the spirit of division and strife trying to sow the seeds of fear and panic by promoting and distributing all kinds of nonsensical conspiracy theories. And there always seems to be a component

of anti-Semitism not too far away.

Be aware!

Our culture has been under attack for decades. What was once good is now considered bad. What was once bad is now considered good. We need to embrace Binah/Understanding to help us clear our minds from the modern poison and brainwashing to which we all are exposed.

There is much for us to learn.