Bible Study on Spiritual Warfare, LUST of the Eyes and Flesh and Pride





We need to know it in our hearts when that evil day comes upon us. Just having the Bible on your coffee table or sitting dust, on you bookshelf. We must know what scripture passage fits our particular situation. You cannot throw the Bible at Satan or use it like in the old vampire movies when they use a crucifix to drive away Dracula. For example, I am being tempted to use crude language and the Holy spirit would use the that say 29 Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers. 30 And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption. Eph 4: 29-30

Now this armor of the holy spirit can protest me only because I have put it in my heart. I have successfully wielded the sword of the spirit if I obey it. The scriptures teach, in the first chapter of Ephesians, that God has given me his spirit of power to be victorious in this temptation. Listen to what apostle Paul says, 19 And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power,20 Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places,21 Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come: Ephesians 1:19-21

Do you understand that God has provided the way to victorious over the devil and his allies which is our sin nature and the world system. Remember that: 16 All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:17 That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works. 2 Timothy 3:16-17

I cannot emphasize enough the vital importance of the word of God in our spiritual walk and warfare. Without the word of God active and alive in you is like a soldier throwing rocks and stones at tanks and jet fighters of the enemy.

It will do us well to remember when the Lord Jesus was tested in the wilderness by the tempter. If Satan thought he could get our Savior to fall who do we think we are to believe we are strong enough to withsand his onslaughts against us? Do you remember Jesus answers to the tempter. Let me remind you from the Scriptures 3 And when the tempter came to him, he said, If thou be the Son of God, command that these stones be made bread. 4 But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God. Mark 4:3-4 But the devil does not give up easily. He tried to get Jesus to be proud of who he is, but Jesus responded a second time with: 7 Jesus said unto him, It is written again, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God. Satan tried again by offering Jesus his kingdoms but our Lords response. 10 Then saith Jesus unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.

Now what is the repeated phase used in these temptations of our Lord. Right. It is written. Do we get the message here. It is a very word of God embossed in our hearts by which we do battle with the evil one. Jesus did not have a copy of the OT scriptures with him. He had them in his heart. That teaches me to memorize portions of the Bible. You say that I am not good at it. Welcome. I am not either. But commit to heart at least one passage of scripture that deals with a major temptation that you have at the least know where it is found. Write it down and keep it in your wallet or purse. The you can say to the tempter, it is written. James 4:7 says: Submit yourself to God, resist the devil and he will flee from you.