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Les 10.000 ! En Route pour le Final ! - Silvano Trotta
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16087 views • September 10, 2020
10 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6mzRDeyKRY
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Lien alternatif sur la chaîne BitChute de Silvano Face-à-Face :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G6sCRyMSGBIV/
Je vous avais annoncé les 10.000 cas avant le 12... Là cela va devenir un peu plus tendu, dans tous les domaines à partir de demain. Mais on est là, on va se battre !
Sources :
https://www.lactu.unistra.fr/index.php?id=32292
https://www.ouest-france.fr/sante/masques-de-protection/covid-19-un-collectif-de-medecins-reclame-le-masque-des-l-ecole-primaire-6968241
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/astrazeneca-suspend-son-essai-clinique-de-vaccin-contre-la-covid-19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBy8kax8msw
https://www.bfmtv.com/sante/direct-coronavirus-covid-19-france-cas-test-conseil-scientifique-reconfinement-paris-marseille-paca-gouvernement_LN-202009100012.html
https://leblogalupus.com/2020/09/09/mark-zuckerberg-annonce-quil-sera-celui-qui-decidera-qui-remportera-lelection-americaine-vote-par-correspondance-une-camera-de-surveillance-a-filme-une-enorme-pile-de-courrier-je/
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Lien alternatif sur la chaîne BitChute de Silvano Face-à-Face :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G6sCRyMSGBIV/
Je vous avais annoncé les 10.000 cas avant le 12... Là cela va devenir un peu plus tendu, dans tous les domaines à partir de demain. Mais on est là, on va se battre !
Sources :
https://www.lactu.unistra.fr/index.php?id=32292
https://www.ouest-france.fr/sante/masques-de-protection/covid-19-un-collectif-de-medecins-reclame-le-masque-des-l-ecole-primaire-6968241
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/astrazeneca-suspend-son-essai-clinique-de-vaccin-contre-la-covid-19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBy8kax8msw
https://www.bfmtv.com/sante/direct-coronavirus-covid-19-france-cas-test-conseil-scientifique-reconfinement-paris-marseille-paca-gouvernement_LN-202009100012.html
https://leblogalupus.com/2020/09/09/mark-zuckerberg-annonce-quil-sera-celui-qui-decidera-qui-remportera-lelection-americaine-vote-par-correspondance-une-camera-de-surveillance-a-filme-une-enorme-pile-de-courrier-je/
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