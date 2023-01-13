Blood Analysis with Vax. Structures? Parasites? LifeOfTheBlood.com

Blood and Vaccine Mix to Form Fractiles. MIRRORED From www.LifeOfTheblood.com/videos/
Synthetic structures and parasites in vaccinated blood? Antennas? Colloidal structure? Colloid = microscopic gelatinous mixture?
Life Of The Blood.com "We are an international group of concerned citizens, scientists and medical practitioners who have observed surprising microscopic phenomena regarding the recently deployed Covid-19 injections. We have examined various aspects of Pfizer Comirnaty, Fluad Quad, Afluria Quad 2021, and saline controls."
