Blood Analysis with Vax. Structures? Parasites? LifeOfTheBlood.com
EnergyMe333
Published a day ago
Blood and Vaccine Mix to Form Fractiles. MIRRORED From www.LifeOfTheblood.com/videos/

Synthetic structures and parasites in vaccinated blood?  Antennas? Colloidal structure? Colloid = microscopic gelatinous mixture?

Life Of The Blood.com  "We are an international group of concerned citizens, scientists and medical practitioners who have observed surprising microscopic phenomena regarding the recently deployed Covid-19 injections. We have examined various aspects of Pfizer Comirnaty, Fluad Quad, Afluria Quad 2021, and saline controls."


