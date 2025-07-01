Another angle of the arrest of Shahin Shykhlinsky, the head of “Azerbaijan-Urals” NGO - part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another angle of the arrest of Shahin Shykhlinsky, the head of “Azerbaijan-Urals” NGO.
Part 3 has a good explanation from Rybar of what happened.
Adding:
Photos showed Russian nationals visibly beaten (head bleeding, swollen faces, black eyes, nose bleeds) while in a courtroom, following their detention by Azerbaijani authorities.