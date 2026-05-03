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Trump Epstein Timeline
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The only people who believe Trump is implicated are the people who don’t know the Trump/Epstein timeline: 2005: Trump bans Epstein from all Trump properties for hitting on underaged girls. 2006: Epstein was arrested in FL after Trump helped victims go after Epstein. 2008: Epstein convicted on minimal charges and 18-month sentence from Bush-appointed judge and let off the hook by Clinton-allied FBI. 2008-2016: Obama and the Dems did absolutely nothing about Epstein. The media didn’t touch it. It was a “conspiracy theory”. 2017: Less than 3 weeks after inauguration, Trump signs EO 13773, targeting “Transnational criminal organizations and preventing criminal trafficking”. It was one of the first things Trump did as POTUS. Trump targeted not just Epstein’s operation, but others like it around the world. 2019: Trump’s DOJ arrests Epstein, seizes his island, throws him in jail for crimes against children. 2020: Trump’s DOJ arrests Maxwell, throws her in jail for crimes against children. 2021-2024: Dems under Biden don’t say a word about Epstein. Anyone who is spreading that Trump is implicated in crimes related to Epstein is simply proving they are either ignorant of the entire situation and timeline, or they are a political operative/shill. Trump is not Epstein’s buddy. Trump used the full force of the US government to take Epstein out, shut down his operation, seized his island, and threw his ass and jail. Trump has been after Epstein for 20 years. After Trump found out the monster that he was, Trump knew what he had to do. Trump was Epstein’s #1 enemy.

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