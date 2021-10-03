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Australia Fascists Covid-19 Vaccine Lovers Shout Down Reclaim The Line Freedom Movement Protesters
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40 views • October 03, 2021
Australia Fascists Covid-19 Vaccine Lovers Shout Down Reclaim The Line Freedom Movement Protesters
fascistprotesters https://www.facebook.com/live.camcast/videos/163736445932411/
Yesterday's Heroes -- WA Nurses
They were the heroes of our nation, our front line workers who never complained in the battle against the Corona virus, but now their new battle is one that they never expected. It's a battle against the West Australian government who is relegating them to the scrap heap because they are fighting for medical freedom
fascistprotesters https://www.facebook.com/live.camcast/videos/163736445932411/
Yesterday's Heroes -- WA Nurses
They were the heroes of our nation, our front line workers who never complained in the battle against the Corona virus, but now their new battle is one that they never expected. It's a battle against the West Australian government who is relegating them to the scrap heap because they are fighting for medical freedom
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