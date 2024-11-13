How the masses were manipulated to accept fluoride poisoning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There have now been over 100 studies involving animals which show that fluoride damages the brain which is a particular concern for newborn babies who are susceptible to fluoride build up because of their weak blood-brain barrier. There are numerous studies which prove a link between even just a "moderate" exposure to fluoride and lowered IQ in children.