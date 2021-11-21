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Can You Now SSSee What Is Happening?🐍
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92 views • November 21, 2021
Pope Francis delivers a TOTALLY SATANIC MASS! - Watch! - #RESIST
FACT CHECKED. IT'S REAL.
Now I get to bust balls.
(((comment freely))) has now seen fit to disallowing my likes, so that I cannot even appreciate the words of support - I see them, however.
You freaks must be absolutely butthurt at the spate of recent happenings...well, let me just share a GAB post that just rocks: https://gab.com/CANST/posts/107312634426654035
WHITE BOY WINTER BBQ - my treat🎆
FACT CHECKED. IT'S REAL.
Now I get to bust balls.
(((comment freely))) has now seen fit to disallowing my likes, so that I cannot even appreciate the words of support - I see them, however.
You freaks must be absolutely butthurt at the spate of recent happenings...well, let me just share a GAB post that just rocks: https://gab.com/CANST/posts/107312634426654035
WHITE BOY WINTER BBQ - my treat🎆
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