“The Deagel corporation is a minor branch of US military intelligence, one of the many secretive organizations which collects data for high-level decision-making purposes and prepares confidential briefing documents for agencies like the National Security Agency, the United Nations, and the World Bank.

It is known, for example, to have contributed to a Stratfor report on North Korea. With this kind of pedigree, Deagel should be seen as a legitimate player in the intelligence community and not merely a disinformation asset.

If so, then it must be assumed that its population predictions for 2025, as well as its industrial output predictions on a nation-by-nation basis, are based on strategic assumptions which are shared and well understood by other players in the intelligence community.”

The Shocking 2025 ‘Deagel’ Forecast and Remote Viewing the future https://metallicman.com/the-shocking-2025-deagel-forecast-and-remote-viewing-the-future/

Deagle 2025 Forecast Resurrected https://nobulart.com/deagel-2025-forecast-resurrected/

