Trade War With China: Beware of The Hot War

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The great Frederic Bastiat said that "Trade barriers constitute isolation; isolation gives rise to hatred, hatred to war..." This is the path that should be avoided. If America is unattractive to entrepreneurs, and is falling behind competitively because it is saddled with the biggest government on earth, perhaps the focus should be setting the American entrepreneur free from the bureaucracy. For obvious reasons, American politicians do not want to decrease their power. They would much rather point the finger outwards.