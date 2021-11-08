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Why Do We Have to Come to Earth to Be Able to Go Through the (One with God) Process?
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93 views • November 08, 2021
Original:
https://youtu.be/AsbAz3fzYXY
20080927 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Lorinna S1P1
Cut:
1h07m13s – 1h11m53s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IT’S NOT TILL YOU’RE READY. IT’S UNTIL YOU CHOSE TO BE READY.”
“WE BECAME READY BY OUR OWN CHOICE.”
https://youtu.be/AsbAz3fzYXY
20080927 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Lorinna S1P1
Cut:
1h07m13s – 1h11m53s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IT’S NOT TILL YOU’RE READY. IT’S UNTIL YOU CHOSE TO BE READY.”
“WE BECAME READY BY OUR OWN CHOICE.”
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