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10/08/2020 -- Major Seismic Unrest-- Large earthquakes due -- W. Pacific to California + Midwest USA
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209 views • October 09, 2020
Several noteworthy earthquakes are due over the next weeks time. Spanning from NW USA (pacific northwest) down through 4 areas in California (2 up north , 2 from central CA south), as well as a FIFTH noteworthy event striking to the South of California in addition to the other four due across the state.
Additionally all eyes are on the center of the Craton with the Hot Spots (thermal activity) bursting out along the New Madrid Seismic zone and the recent swarm of earthquakes to accompany these odd seismic zone events taking place currently over the past few days leading up to today (hot spots still showing as of October 8, 2020) in the same locations across Southeast Missouri and NE Arkansas.
I don't know what to look for seismically speaking on the New Madrid (as we have no prior examples of these hot spots taking place).
As for the slow slip (hundreds of small tremors) as the plate is shifting across Washington State , Oregon and Vancouver Island BC... we know to expect movement of noteworthy size (M4.0+) to spread out across through California, Idaho, Colorado, into Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and the New Madrid seismic zone.
We expect , when the plate shifts with a slow slip in the Pacific Northwest, for the plate to compensate with noteworthy breaks along the craton edges. The bigger the shift in the Pacific Northwest.. the more compensation which spreads across the craton and down into California.
The number of tremors seems to roughly equal the size of quake which strikes after the slow slip occurs, for instance multiple THOUSAND tremors in Vancouver Island and Washington State resulted in a M7.7 earthquake within a week or two after the shifting stopped.
We have seen multiple HUNDRED small tremors across Washington State, Oregon and California lead to M4.0 to M5.0+ range earthquakes across California and the entire USA in the past.
We need to keep watch at multiple places this week, not even mentioning the West Pacific and the flurry of M6.0+ events due in Indonesia, Philippines, Japan.. and M5.0 range spreading out to China and M4.0 range across Italy, and Europe to the English channel.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Additionally all eyes are on the center of the Craton with the Hot Spots (thermal activity) bursting out along the New Madrid Seismic zone and the recent swarm of earthquakes to accompany these odd seismic zone events taking place currently over the past few days leading up to today (hot spots still showing as of October 8, 2020) in the same locations across Southeast Missouri and NE Arkansas.
I don't know what to look for seismically speaking on the New Madrid (as we have no prior examples of these hot spots taking place).
As for the slow slip (hundreds of small tremors) as the plate is shifting across Washington State , Oregon and Vancouver Island BC... we know to expect movement of noteworthy size (M4.0+) to spread out across through California, Idaho, Colorado, into Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and the New Madrid seismic zone.
We expect , when the plate shifts with a slow slip in the Pacific Northwest, for the plate to compensate with noteworthy breaks along the craton edges. The bigger the shift in the Pacific Northwest.. the more compensation which spreads across the craton and down into California.
The number of tremors seems to roughly equal the size of quake which strikes after the slow slip occurs, for instance multiple THOUSAND tremors in Vancouver Island and Washington State resulted in a M7.7 earthquake within a week or two after the shifting stopped.
We have seen multiple HUNDRED small tremors across Washington State, Oregon and California lead to M4.0 to M5.0+ range earthquakes across California and the entire USA in the past.
We need to keep watch at multiple places this week, not even mentioning the West Pacific and the flurry of M6.0+ events due in Indonesia, Philippines, Japan.. and M5.0 range spreading out to China and M4.0 range across Italy, and Europe to the English channel.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
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