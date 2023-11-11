Ad-Din al-Qassam Brigade attack on IDF soldiers north of Beit Hanoun.

The media resources of the militant wing of Hamas "From ad-Din al-Qassam" published a video of one of their attacks on the IDF soldiers north of Beit Hanoun.

The footage shows that some Israelis, to put it mildly, are careless about the fighting. Looming in the windows up to the waist is a so—so idea, especially in the gray zone and given the danger of proximity to the Hamas tunnels.

However, judging by other official personnel already from the IDF, the infantry and armored vehicles of the Israelis move and stop in very dense groups, which is unacceptable during hostilities. Yes, Hamas is tight with weapons of destruction in addition to rockets for firing towards Israel and RPG ammunition, but a more equipped enemy would hardly not take advantage of such opportunities.

Source @rybar

