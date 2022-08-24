China’s Local Financial Crisis: Waves of Hospital Closures, Civil Servants’ Pay Cuts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1bxc888e
08/21/2022 Spotlight on China: The long-term Zero-COVID elimination policy, coupled with the downturn in the real estate market, has led to tight local authority finances in China. Since this year, public servants’ salary reductions have been constantly reported; public hospitals are no exception