© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pxkj1874
07/21/2022 CNBC News: according to the White House, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted. He will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties.