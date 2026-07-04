The Ghost Convoy

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👀 A soldier laughed at an old military warning... until he saw an empty convoy moving through the darkness.
Then his radio came alive with a voice asking one terrifying question:
"Do you remember us?"
What happened next turned an ordinary night shift into a nightmare no one could explain.
🎧 Hear the full story and uncover what really happened in this episode. Listen now through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4EVPusSO9eljF3khScqn0F?si=7f3ae6a9bb29469d
#ghostconvoy
#militaryghoststories
#paranormal
#urbanlegend
#GhostStory
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